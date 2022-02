Dr. Cynthia Colón, podcast host and founder of College Essay Bootcamp, joined us live via skype with what students and parents need to know about the changes to the SAT, which is completely going digital by 2024.

Dr. Colón is the podcast host of Destination YOUniversity and author of “Tips, Tales, & Truths for Teens.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 17, 2022.