Comedian Ben Gleib on launching the first fully digital comedy club ‘Nowhere Comedy Club’

Actor, writer, producer and stand-up comedian Ben Gleib joined us live to tell us all about the Nowhere Comedy Club, the world’s first entirely live digital comedy club. Ben and one of his comedian friends launched the world’s first fully digital comedy club as a solution for touring comics forced to cancel their gigs during the pandemic while providing entertainment for quarantined fans. In less than two months Nowhere Comedy Club sold 10,000 tickets, transforming the live comedy industry and saving comics’ livelihoods. From VIP meet-and-greet green rooms and front-row seat upgrades to improv and real-time laughter from hundreds of live audience members, Nowhere operates like a physical club but in a virtual space without the pesky 2-drink minimum. For more info on the Nowhere Comedy Club, you can visit their website or follow them on instagram @NowhereComedy
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more interviews on YouTube.
Most Popular
Latest News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook