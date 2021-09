Bill Engvall joined us live to talk about the new show “Blue Collar Auction,” which features one-of-a-kind memorabilia people can bet on.

Bill also chatted about his final comedy tour after 42 years and said he will concentrate more on his TV and film career.

“Blue Collar Auction” premieres Friday on Circle TV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sep. 9, 2021.