Eugenio Derbez is known as a comedic actor, but in the new film “Coda” we get to see his more dramatic side. He joined us live to talk about auditioning for the role, and the impact the film made at the Sundance Film festival.

“Coda” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 1, 2021.