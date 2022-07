Actor and comedian Alec Mapa discusses the return of the “Lead with Love Telethon” benefiting Project Angel Food.

Mapa is co-hosting alongside Eric McCormack of “Will & Grace” fame alongside KTLA’s Jessica Holmes and Loni Love of “The Real.” The hosts will be joined by a star-studded lineup of guests.

The “Lead with Love 3” telethon airs on KTLA at 7 p.m. Saturday. More info can be found here.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 23, 2022.