Commemorating World Refugee Day with model & UNICEF ambassador Halima Aden

World Refugee Day, a day to commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of children and families on the move around the world. Model and Unicef Ambassador Halim Aden joined us to talk about World Refugee Day and her personal story as a refugee. Halima made history when she wore a Burkini and Hijab during the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016. She made history again in 2019 as the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. For more info on World Refugee Day and how you can donate, you can visit their website.

For more info on Halima, you can follow her on Instagram and to purchase the masks she designed for hijab-wearing women, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 18, 2020.