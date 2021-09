Danny Elfman is an esteemed award-winning composer who composed the original music for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” is now giving us details on the new live to film concert experience.

You can see Danny perform at Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” concert experience at the banc of California stadium in Exposition Park Friday Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 13, 2021.