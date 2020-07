Physicist and professor at Humboldt University of Berlin and the Robert Koch Institute Dirk Brockmann joined us live via Skype from Germany with details on his research that focuses on computational epidemiology. Dirk gave us insight on what his computational models can tell us about COVID-19. For more info on Dirk Brockmann, you can follow him on Twitter @DirkBrockmann

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 3, 2020.