CONBODY founder Coss Marte joined us live to share how he turned his life around after serving time in prison.

CONBODY is a non-stop, bodyweight, prison-style, fitness method. It is the first fitness method born in prison, founded by an inmate, managed and run by former inmates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 4, 2022.