Megan Telles reports from Compton to tell us about Connecting Compton, a non-profit organization founded in 2019, whose plan is to create a multi-cultural equestrian center in the city of Compton.

The organization’s mission is to create this agricultural center to bring a sense of unity within the city and more community engagement. Their hope is this new equestrian center will create a safe space for everyone and build life skills while still being involved in the agricultural lifestyle.

Connecting Compton was founded by the trio of Hector Gomez, Daniel Zepeda and Rogelio Diaz. All three have the same passion to create this brand new agricultural lifestyle complex with many resources on hand for the Compton community, not just for today’s generation, but for many to come.

To learn more about Connecting Compton and their plan for this new equestrian center, visit their website and follow them on Instagram for the latest on their equestrian center project.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 22, 2022.