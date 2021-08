L.A. Times consumer columnist David Lazarus explains why the White House’s inflation forecast more than doubled, who’s suing Doordash and Grubhub, and how Yeezy and TikTok are making The Gap “a cultural force.” Plus, Mark Mester throws out a curveball quiz question asking who is financially responsible for employer-mandated COVID-19 testing.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 28, 2021.