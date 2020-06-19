Consumer savings and money expert Andrea Woroch on how to shop and save for store closing deals

Dr. Damon Korb joined us live with recommendations and the benefits of family jobs for kids at every age group. Dr. Korb is one of the country’s most renowned behavioral and developmental pediatricians. His most recent book is called “Raising An Organized Child - 5 Steps to Boost Independence, Ease Frustration and Promote Confidence”. For more info on Dr. Korb and his book, you visit his website or follow Dr. Korb on Twitter @DrKorb.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 19, 2020.