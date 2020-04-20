Convenient Fun Fitness Inc. is helping keep kids moving and entertained online

Former Track Athlete and Founder and CEO of Convenient Fun Fitness James Howell joined us live via Skype to talk about his non-profit and how they’ve shifted their business amid the pandemic. Convenient Fun Fitness Inc. is a non-profit that services elementary and middle school students doing structured recess and P.E. at school sites. They use active play to teach social and emotional actions while students engage playing fun games. CF Fitness is now bringing recess to your home. Coaches now shoot their in-home recess games and outsource it to principals, teachers and parents. They also offer Facebook live classes Monday through Friday. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook @TheCFFitness

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 20, 2020.