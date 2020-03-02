Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Top Stories
San Francisco DA drops charges in violent robbery of older Asian man
Top Stories
Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming
Man charged with stealing hearse with corpse in East Pasadena, leading LAPD on chase
Mexican Mafia member sentenced to life in prison after unusual trial that shed light on gang
L.A. Metro offering free rides to vote centers on Super Tuesday
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Top Stories
Cookbook Author Yasmin Fahr creates recipes from her new cookbook ‘Keeping it Simple’
Video
Top Stories
NASA hiring new astronauts: How you can apply with NASA Astronaut Selection Manager Anne Roemer and Astronaut Jessica Watkins
Video
Sustainable seafood with Chef Suzi
Video
‘Carol of the Bells’ documentary by Inclusion Films with Director Joey Travolta & Options for All President/CEO Ken Barnes
Video
Get into tip-top shape by Memorial Day weekend with P.volve’s ‘The Summit 60 Challenge’
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Angela Martini, Former Miss Universe model/life coach | Spoken Dreams
Top Stories
Camera focus issues on the Samsung S20 Ultra | Rich on Tech
Breaking down coronavirus with New York Times reporter Denise Grady | The News Director’s Office
Selling houses and sobriety with Shelton Wilder | Keepin’ It Friel
Rapper Ice Cube reflects on his friendship with Kobe Bryant | Frank Buckley Interviews
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV Schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job Openings
Internships
Terms of Use
Share Media With KTLA
Public File and EEO Help
Get a copy of a news story
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cookbook Author Yasmin Fahr creates recipes from her new cookbook ‘Keeping it Simple’
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Mar 2, 2020 / 02:39 PM PST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 02:37 PM PST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more
interviews on YouTube
.
Most Popular
4 Social Workers Charged With Child Abuse in Torture Death of 8-Year-Old Gabriel Fernandez: DA
Palmdale Parents Indicted on Murder, Torture Charges in Killing of 4-Year-Old Noah Cuatro: DA
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes for husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators
Video
Bodycam video released in police shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez
Video
Coronavirus leaves 6 dead in Washington state as number of new cases in China drops
Video
Mexican Mafia member sentenced to life in prison after unusual trial that shed light on gang
Apple to pay up to $500 million settlement after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
Video
Latest News
San Francisco DA drops charges in violent robbery of older Asian man
Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming
Man charged with stealing hearse with corpse in East Pasadena, leading LAPD on chase
Mexican Mafia member sentenced to life in prison after unusual trial that shed light on gang
L.A. Metro offering free rides to vote centers on Super Tuesday
Narrowed Democratic field to test Bernie Sanders in California primary
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA