Dan Mclemore from Corgi Beach Day joined us live to talk about this Saturday’s dog-themed party.

Corgis and their owners come together to promote the festival by demonstrating events and contests, such as the corgi limbo, fetch challenge and costume contest.

The party takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Dog Beach and has a “Totally 80s” theme.

Visit the event’s website for more information or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.