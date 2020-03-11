Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
Election Results 🗳
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Top Stories
Only staff, limited family will be allowed at NCAA Tournament games due to coronavirus concerns
Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to L.A. County after being sentenced in N.Y. sexual assaults
Seattle public schools to close at least 2 weeks over coronavirus outbreak, affecting 53K students
1st coronavirus death reported in L.A. County; another case of community spread suspected
Video
Warriors to host 1st NBA game in empty arena as S.F. mayor bans large gatherings
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Reloading Life Foundation hosting gala to raise funds for the Australian wildfires devastation
Video
Top Stories
Menu preview of L.A.’s newest burger joint, Burgers 99
Video
Coronavirus and stock market whiplash with Kennedy Wealth Management LLC President Mark Kennedy
Video
Sleep Awareness Week: Frequently asked sleep questions answered by Dr. Michael Breus
Video
National Rosie Reborn Campaign for Women’s History Month with The Great Co-founders Merrit Elliott and Emily Current
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Inside the opioid addiction crisis with ‘American Fix’ author Ryan Hampton | Keepin’ It Friel
Audio
Top Stories
Comedian Jo Koy gets emotional while revealing he self-financed his comedy special after Netflix originally turned him down | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Eating across Los Angeles with L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Paul Beahan, Maliwu: Malibu Canyon Music Festival | Spoken Dreams
Audio
‘Restaurants on the Edge’ with Nick Liberato | California Cooking
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
1st coronavirus death reported in L.A. County; another case of community spread suspected
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1
Coronavirus and stock market whiplash with Kennedy Wealth Management LLC President Mark Kennedy
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Mar 11, 2020 / 11:53 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2020 / 11:32 AM PDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more
interviews on YouTube
.
Most Popular
1st coronavirus death reported in L.A. County; another case of community spread suspected
Video
Seattle public schools to close at least 2 weeks over coronavirus outbreak, affecting 53K students
World Health Organization declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Video
Another coronavirus case reported in L.A. County, bringing total to 20
Video
Here’s a list of SoCal universities suspending in-person classes due to the coronavirus outbreak
Video
Coronavirus
Warriors to host 1st NBA game in empty arena as S.F. mayor bans large gatherings
Video
Latest News
Only staff, limited family will be allowed at NCAA Tournament games due to coronavirus concerns
Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to L.A. County after being sentenced in N.Y. sexual assaults
Seattle public schools to close at least 2 weeks over coronavirus outbreak, affecting 53K students
1st coronavirus death reported in L.A. County; another case of community spread suspected
Video
Warriors to host 1st NBA game in empty arena as S.F. mayor bans large gatherings
Video
Long Beach Grand Prix to take place in April as planned despite coronavirus fears
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA