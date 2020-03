The Director of Operations for The Azoff Restaurant Group Arthur Sherman joined us live via Skype to tell us all about the Apple Pan, their new owners and how they’re offering delivery and takeout during this time. For more information on The Apple Pan, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @ApplePan. They also offer delivery via Postmates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 25, 2020.