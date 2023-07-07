Married couple, Stu and Janell Clarke went on the ultimate road trip by riding around the world on motorbikes with what started out as a two year trip, has turned into ten all whilst picking up a few friends along the way, their three rescue dogs, Shadow, Azra, Weeti, in tow.

The couple filmed all of their travels and adventures and hope to give advice to people on traveling with their dogs and by sharing their stories.

To follow them and learn more you can visit their website ThePackTrack.com and follow them on Instagram @ThePackTrack.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 5, 2023.