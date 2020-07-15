Covid summer skincare guide with beauty expert Stacy Cox

Face masks, hand washing and stress may be wreaking havoc on your skin this summer. Beauty expert Stacy Cox joined us live with a skincare solutions for dry hands, acne breakouts, skin irritation and more. For more information on Stacy Cox and the solutions she covered, you can follow her on Instagram @StacyCoxBeauty or see the links below.
- JAVA SKINCARE HAND SERUM ULTIMATE RELIEF
- HOLIFROG TASHMOO CLEANSER
- KATE SOMERVILLE ERADIKATE ACNE TREATMENT
- SUPERGOOP. UNSEEN SUNSCREEN SPF 40
- PHYSICIANS FORMULA REFRESHMINT CUCUMBER & BAMBOO EYE DE-PUFFER
- OLIVE AND JUNE SUMMER 2020: OLIVE & JUNE LOVES ZEBA COLLECTION
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 15, 2020.