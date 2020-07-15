Covid summer skincare guide with beauty expert Stacy Cox

Apple is letting iPhone users try out their new software early. Recently, the company released a public beta of iOS 14 which brings some of the biggest changes to the iPhone yet. There are new home screen widgets, an alphabetical list of all your apps and privacy enhancements everywhere.

Keep in mind, it’s not recommended that you install this on a phone you rely on because there could be major issues. I put it on a test device to check out some of these new features coming soon. The biggest issues I've seen have to do with battery life on my device (it's way less), my phone has crashed a few times and there are certain things that just don't work.