Craft in America Los Angeles Museum: Harmony and Jewelry

Gayle Anderson reported that Craft in America is offering hybrid art and craft experiences due to the pandemic. The Los Angeles museum has a new exhibition at its Third Street, Los Angeles location and the non-profit organization is streaming its Peabody Award-winning art episodes; the latest are “Harmony” and “Jewelry.”

Jewelry and Harmony: Highlights from the Episodes

The Craft in America Center is pleased to present work included in and inspired by season 13 of the Craft in America documentary series. “Harmony” bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. “Jewelry” explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.

Craft in America

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 2, 2022.