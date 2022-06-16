Funnyman Craig Robinson has appeared in some of our favorite television shows and movies- now he’s “Killing It” in a new series.

“It was the most challenging job I’ve ever had,” the actor said about the comedy. “There’s some twists and turns and I think you’ll see me in a different light than you’ve seen me before.”

Robinson was happy to stretch his acting muscles for the role, especially when there’s buzz that an Emmy nomination could come his way. “The Emmy would top it off, that would be beautiful,” he explained.

He’s also putting his money where his mouth is. Robinson is the voice of Mr. Shark for DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys.”

“It’s pretty much Tarantino for kids. I couldn’t say no,” he explained about the project. “It was a great script. It was funny.”

To relax a bit, Robinson and some other comics are headed to Cancun in November for the Just for Laughs comedy festival. He’ll be there with his band Nasty Delicious.

“Killing It” is streaming now on Peacock.

“The Bad Guys” will be available to own on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD starting June 21.