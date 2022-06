Jaclyn Johnson, entrepreneur, best-selling author and founder of Create and Cultivate, joined us live to share details on the Create and Cultivate LA Conference 2022. The event is a one-day conference to help guide women on their entrepreneurial journey.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 14, 2022.