Creative and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift ideas with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette

Morning News

by: , Leila Shalhoub

Posted: / Updated:

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us with creative and thoughtful gifts to honor all the moms in your life. 

For more info on Allison and her Mother’s Day gift ideas, visit her website or follow on Instagram @alisondeyette

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News