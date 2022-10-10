Gayle Anderson reports Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Christopher Columbus Day. Columbus Day is still a federal holiday and Indigenous People Day is not. California is one of ten states that observe Indigenous Peoples Day via proclamation. The ten states are: Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and Washington, D.C.

To observe Indigenous Peoples Day, Catalina Museum for Art & History presents the exhibition “Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna,” featuring a collection of works created by three contemporary Tongva artists, Weshoyot Alvitre, Mercedes Dorame, and River Garza. “Crossing Waters” marks the inaugural partnership between the museum and the Tongva Community, recognizing the Tongva people as the first islanders of Santa Catalina.

Pimugna, often shortened to Pimu, is the Tongva name for the island now commonly known as Catalina Island. It was once an integral part of greater Tonvaangar—the Tongva world. Through their individual practices, the three presenting artists explore their relationship with the island, crossing waters to connect the past, present, and future.

As descendants of the Tongva community, Alvitre, Dorame and Garza will debut a variety of never before seen contemporary art pieces for the new exhibition. Crossing Waters will be the first time the three Tongva artists are shown together. In celebration of the new exhibition, the museum will host an official opening party on Saturday, October 22.

Crossing Waters was created in partnership with members of tribal entities listed on the Native American Heritage Commission list, the LA City/County Indian Commission, the NAGPRA committee at UCLA, and other indigenous community and tribal members to form a Tongva Advisory Council.

For more information about Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna exhibition at Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/Upcoming-Exhibits.

For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 10, 2022.