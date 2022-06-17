Gene Kang reports from downtown Brea to preview the 29th annual Brea car show happening on Sunday.

“Cruisin’ Brea” classic car show returns this weekend with hundreds of cars to see and tons of vendors and music.

The car show is being put on by its founder Flying Deuces and this year’s show is expected to be one of the biggest shows with a variety of cars to be put on display.

“Crusin’ Brea” will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Birch Boulevard and Brea Boulevard. Admission to the event is free. Be sure to bring a can of food for the Orange County Food Bank in an effort to help those in need of food.

Visit their website for more information about Sunday’s event.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17, 2022.