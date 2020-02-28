Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Top Stories
Washing your hands is still the best prevention against coronavirus; here’s how to do it properly
Top Stories
Small brush fire breaks out near San Francisco amid NorCal’s driest February on record
Man sentenced to 180 days in jail for caught-on-video fight at Disneyland’s Toontown
Video
Some Newport Beach parents keep kids home from school as rumors of transfer students lead to coronavirus fears
Video
FDA reports 1st U.S. drug shortage tied to coronavirus outbreak
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Top Stories
Da Lat Rose Chef Tony Nguyen previews restaurant’s menu
Video
Top Stories
Bestselling ghostwriter Ian ‘Blake’ Newhem pledges to publish 12 books in one year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor
Video
World’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits with Seedlip
Video
Amazon Handmade’s favorite finds made by women in celebration of International Women’s Day
Video
Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman and ‘Yes on R’ founder Patrisse Cullors talk ballot measure to reform L.A. County jail system
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Camera focus issues on the Samsung S20 Ultra | Rich on Tech
Top Stories
Breaking down coronavirus with New York Times reporter Denise Grady | The News Director’s Office
Selling houses and sobriety with Shelton Wilder | Keepin’ It Friel
Rapper Ice Cube reflects on his friendship with Kobe Bryant | Frank Buckley Interviews
Celebrating Black History with Gayle Anderson | The News Director's Office
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With KTLA
Community Calendar
Job Openings
Internships
Terms of Use
Share Media With KTLA
Public File and EEO Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
5 Live
Da Lat Rose Chef Tony Nguyen previews restaurant’s menu
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Feb 28, 2020 / 01:14 PM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 28, 2020 / 12:30 PM PST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more
interviews on YouTube
.
Most Popular
Palmdale Parents Indicted on Murder, Torture Charges in Killing of 4-Year-Old Noah Cuatro: DA
Deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene: Sources
Video
Preparing for a coronavirus pandemic: What to buy, places to avoid and 8 other questions answered
Video
Man sentenced to 180 days in jail for caught-on-video fight at Disneyland’s Toontown
Video
Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus
Authorities investigate whether deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene: L.A. Times
Video
Solano County woman with coronavirus of unknown origin is in serious condition
Video
Latest News
Washing your hands is still the best prevention against coronavirus; here’s how to do it properly
Small brush fire breaks out near San Francisco amid NorCal’s driest February on record
Man sentenced to 180 days in jail for caught-on-video fight at Disneyland’s Toontown
Video
Some Newport Beach parents keep kids home from school as rumors of transfer students lead to coronavirus fears
Video
FDA reports 1st U.S. drug shortage tied to coronavirus outbreak
Driver in custody after pursuit along northbound 5 Freeway in Valencia
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA