Erin Myers gave us a preview of this year’s Day of the Dog Festival out in Santa Monica, which is the largest festival for dogs in North America.

At the event there will be a pool party, canine cabanas, yoga with adoptable puppies, races and so much more.

The festival will take place on Main Street in Santa Monica on Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

For more details you can visit the Day of The Dog website.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 8, 2023.