Entertainment anchor Dayna Devon capped off a great career on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News with a hilarious highlight reel.

One thing is for certain: she gave us a lot of laughter over the last several years.

Dayna announced Sunday that she would be stepping away from the weekend show to spend more time with family and devote more time to KTLA’s primetime show LA Unscripted.

You can catch Dayna on LA Unscripted weeknights at 7 p.m. on KTLA 5 and the KTLA+ app.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Aug. 14, 2022.