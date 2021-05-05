DeLeón Tequila teams up with local chefs to distribute free food and drinks on Cinco de Mayo

Morning News

by: , Leila Shalhoub

Posted: / Updated:

DeLeón Tequila has partnered up with Southern California chefs Francisco Flores and Geo Delgado to serve free Mexican bites and Mexican themed cocktails  in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The food truck will be stationed at key, high foot traffic areas in L.A. and will serve delicious Mexican fare to the public for free as a thank you after a year in which so many have sacrificed. For more info on how you can find the truck today, you can follow DeLeón Tequila on Instagram @DeleonTequila.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News