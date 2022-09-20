Gayle Anderson reports the newly released DeLorean Alpha5 is on display for a limited time at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The new electric vehicle was officially unveiled in August at Monterey Car Week.

The DeLorean Alpha5 showcases iconic design cues from the past 40 years of DeLorean, honoring the brand.

This is one of the few times in the world you can see the Alpha5 plus two additional DeLorean EV concepts. The Alpha5 will be on display in the museum’s lobby until Sunday, September 25th, 2022.

For more information, visit petersen.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 20, 2022.