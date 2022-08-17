Gayle Anderson previews what is described as “the first museum exhibition of its kind,” Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971.

The exhibit opens at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

The new exhibition explores the challenges of Black filmmakers in the United States from the dawn of cinema to the Civil Rights Movement.

Destination California #2

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

academymuseum.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 17, 2022.