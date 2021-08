Queen Califia’s Magical Circle is a hidden treasure in Kit Carson Park in Escondido. It is the only American sculpture garden and the last major international project created by French artist Niki de Saint Phalle.

It is inspired by California’s mythic, historic, and cultural roots. The garden is home to nine large scale sculptures, a circular “snake wall” and a maze entryway.

Queen Califia’s Magical Circle

Kit Carson Park

3333 Bear Valley Parkway

Escondido, CA 92025

escondido.org