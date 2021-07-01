Simi Valley is known for its landmark Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Well, there is ANOTHER landmark. It is the birthplace of Simi Valley! The Strathearn Historical Park & Museum contains the artifacts and the structures of early California history. This is where you will find the oldest structure still standing in Simi Valley. In 1875, the Simi adobe was the center of the more than 114-thousand-acre Rancho Simi, granted to Spanish solider Santiago Pico. Also, you will learn Simi Valley wasn’t always called Simi Valley!
To learn more about this historic venue and to schedule a visit, please check at the website.
Strathern Historical Park & Museum
137 Strathearn Place
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805)526-6453
Destination California: The original Simi Valley
