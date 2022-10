Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center (SPC) is hosting its annual suicide prevention walk/run “Alive Together: Uniting to Prevent Suicide” in Exposition Park on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. SPC Vice President Shari Sinwelski and advocate Sarah Gilman discuss the events importance and mental health resources provided by Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 15, 2022.