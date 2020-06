Skypod founder and CEO Richard Jardine joined us live to discuss how his digital time capsule service offers a new way to store and share both messages and photos. Skypod is donating $3 million in Skypod credits to COVID-19 first responders, health care workers and patients to create their own time capsules. For more information, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2020.