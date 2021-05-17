Dine, shop and enjoy art at the newly opened Free Market Playa Vista

Co-founder of Free Market, Lindsay Parton joined us live with details about the newest shopping destination in LA – Free Market Playa Vista. Free Market Playa Vista is an enormous, 21,000 square-foot open format space featuring a rotating curation of leading brands, food/beverage experiences, and cultural installations.

For more information visit freemrkt.co or follow them on Instagram @freemarketplaya



A big thank you to Loqui and Jenni’s for dropping off food and ice cream for the segment. For more info, you can visit EatLoqui.com and Jennis.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 17, 2021.