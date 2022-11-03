Dini Klein, the founder of Prep + Rally, joined us live with a taste preview of her new book, “Prep + Rally: An Hour of Prep, A Week of Delicious Meals.”

In this inspired recipe collection, Dini shows readers how just one hour of prep can result in four delicious, home-cooked weeknight meals, with one inexpensive weekly grocery bill.

Visit Dini’s website for more information on her meal prep program or to purchase her book.

You can also follow Dini on Instagram and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2022.