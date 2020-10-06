Discovery Channel’s docuseries, ‘I Quit’ follows entrepreneurs after quitting their day jobs to follow their dreams

The president of Shopify and mentor on the show “I Quit,” Harley Finkelstein and owner of Mike D’s BBQ and entrepreneur on the show, Michael De Los Santos joined us live to tell us about Discovery Channel’s docuseries “I Quit”. This show is all about aspiring entrepreneurs who are giving up their 9-5 day jobs to grow their fledgling businesses, guided along the way by three successful mentors. For more info, you can visit the show’s website.



You can also download the Discovery GO app to watch Season 1. For more info on Shopify and Mike D’s BBQ, you can go to Shopify and Mike D’s BBQ.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 6, 2020