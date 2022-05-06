Megan Telles reports from Discovery Cube Los Angeles to tell us about a new interactive journalism exhibit that just opened for kids who want to become inspiring journalists and enter the journalism world.

The new exhibit puts kids in a newsroom setting that features green screens, teleprompters, editing screens and everything that’s featured in an actual newsroom.

Kids can read off the teleprompter on a news desk, present a weather report, operate the cameras and much more to get their experience going on their path to becoming future journalists.

To purchase your tickets and experience this new exhibit, in addition to the many other exhibits at this museum, visit the Discovery Cube website and follow them on Instagram.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles Open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 11800 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 6, 2022.