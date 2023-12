Olivia De Bortoli skated her way over to the Honda Center in Anaheim to give us a preview of where “Frozen” and “Encanto” will come to life for Disney on Ice.

For tickets and more information you can visit DisneyOnIce.com. Performances will be running from now until Jan 1. throughout Anaheim, Ontario and Long Beach.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 15, 2023.