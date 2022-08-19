For the first time since the pandemic, early morning and late-night service has resumed for Disneyland’s Monorail.

Early entry for the transportation service starts between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., with regular service running between 8:00 a.m. to Midnight. Early entry is for those who stay at Disneyland Resort hotels. They’re able to enter Disneyland and Disney California Adventure 30 minutes earlier.

The beloved attraction returned in October with reduced hours after being shutdown for over a year due to the pandemic. It’s been a mainstay at the park since 1959.

Disney’s “highway in the sky” whisks passengers around the Anaheim resort, giving fans unique aerial views in parts of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on the approximately 2 1/2 mile, 13-minute ride.

Visitors can board the trains at two locations: one inside Disneyland at Tomorrowland and one outside at the Downtown Disney District. For the latter, you’ll need to show a valid theme park ticket and reservation in order to board, since that point serves as an entrance into Disneyland.