Just in time for the holidays, Disney’s much-anticipated and highly requested “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation,” has finally made its way to Los Angeles.

Both Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin, along with their best friends from Hundred Acre Wood, will be performing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through Dec. 30.

Pooh, Tigger and Piglet joined us live with puppeteers Coldin Grundmeyer, Josh Bernaski and Melissa XiaoLan Warren with a preview of what audience members can expect.

For more information and tickets visit winniethepoohshow.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 1, 2022.