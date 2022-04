One in eight women under 30 in the U.S. is coping with fertility issues. To kick off National Infertility Awareness Week (April 24-30), Southern California Reproductive Center’s Dr. Shahin Ghadir is working to dispel misconceptions about infertility and offer advice for those on the journey to start a family.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 23, 2022.