The founder of Partyworks L.A. Eric Elkaim joined us live with all the details about Happy Halloween LA, a family friendly drive-thru experience featuring life size dinosaurs, monsters, magic and more. The experience is happening from October 15th through October 31st at Pico Rivera Bicentennial Park. For more information including how you can buy tickets, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 14, 2020.