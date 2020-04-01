1  of  2
DIY masks to help the community with celebrity fashion designer Ashton Michael

Celebrity fashion designer Ashton Michael joined us live via Skype to talk about how he’s sewing masks in his Hollywood showroom to assist many in the community. In addition to making masks that are being distributed, Ashton is offering a free pattern and instructional video to have people make their own masks at home. For the instructional video, click here. For more information on Ashton, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @AshtonMichael

