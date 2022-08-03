Los Angeles Dodgers legend Steve Garvey joined us live to talk about the life and legacy of Vin Scully.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 3, 2022.

Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a legend in our game,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans. In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best of our National Pastime. As great as he was as a broadcaster, he was equally great as a person.”