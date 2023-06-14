Jacqueline Sarkissian was live at Dodgers Stadium where she gave a preview of what’s going down at this year’s Dodgers summer camp series.

The camp is for kids ages 7 through 14 and it is for all skill levels. Children will learn how to pitch, hit, and run the bases right where the Dodgers play.

There are two more camp sessions left for this season that will be taking place at Dodger Stadium on July 24-26 & 28 and on July 31- Aug. 3.

For more information on the camp series, you can visit Dodgers.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 14, 2023.