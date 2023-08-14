As the devastating wildfires continue in Maui, many across the country are doing their part to help those deeply affected.

One resident in Southern California is helping dog and cat owners, who have lost everything, get to keep their furry friends.

Shelley MacEwen has been a volunteer at the Agoura Hills Animal Care Center for almost 15 years. Before the pandemic, she vacationed in Maui while also volunteering her time at the Maui Humane Society. She’s now acting as a liaison between the two and taking donations to help pets in need.

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)

So far, she’s donated 270 pounds of supplies to the island and is still looking for more items like strong leashes, big harnesses, large collars, plastic collapsable dog and cat bowls and toys. Money is also welcomed whether it’s cash, check or credit card.

MacEwen will personally ship the items herself and donate the money on your behalf.

“I’m the type of person that if something needs to be done, I just do it,” she explained to KTLA 5. “I know the shelter’s goal is to raise a half-a-million dollars and I believe they’re $70,000 short of that goal.”

A photo of the 270 pounds worth of supplies Shelley MacEwen shipped to Maui within the past week. Photo: Shelley MacEwen

When it comes to the items, MacEwen would prefer them to be new as sanitization may be an issue due to the lack of supplies on the island.

“If it’s a leash or harness, it would have to be truly gently used,” she explained.

Photo: Shelley MacEwen

Agoura Hills’ Love’s Pets Store is also getting involved. You can either drop off your donated items at the store or buy an item there and have it donated. The shop is also accepting monetary donations as well to be sent to Maui.

Store owner Larry Horn revealed that one Thousand Oaks resident wrote up a $500 check this morning to help out.

For those that prefer to donate directly to the Maui Humane Society, head to their website here.

Local donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Road Agoura, CA 91301

Love’s Pets Store: 5651 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301