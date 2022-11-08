The mobile app Ibotta is giving away a free Thanksgiving dinner to users.

This is the third year that the rebate app has done a Thanksgiving dinner promotion, which gives users 100% cash back on the classic staples, including a Butterball Turkey, Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, McCormick Gravy Mix and Kuner’s Green Beans.

Ibotta says they’ve fed nearly 9 million Americans over the past two years and this year the promotion is even more important since inflation has pushed turkey prices up nearly 19 percent!

To redeem the promotion, you need to download the app and sign up for an account. Then, you purchase the specific items and upload your receipt to the app within 7 days. There’s even a barcode scanner inside the app to make sure you’re buying the right item. You can cash out to your bank account or redeem for a gift card.

The deal is worth a maximum of $21.15 for new Ibotta users and up to $18.05 for existing users.

This year’s promotion is easier to redeem since it’s not locked to a specific retailer. Last year you had to shop at Walmart to get the deal. This year you can choose from a wide variety of grocery stores in your area and shop in store, delivery or pickup.

The promotion runs now through November 23.