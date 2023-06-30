Summer is synonymous with travel, and if you’re heading to a new destination, why not make it your wallpaper?

Atlas, Free on iOS

Atlas is an app that lets you create unique city street wallpapers based on a location. Search for a city, then choose a style.

You can create wallpapers for your phone, watch or computer. Atlas is free for iing for an Android alternative, Cartogram does something similar for $2.

Flush, Free on iOS and Android

On the go… and need to go?

Check out Flush, a free app that helps you find public restrooms. They have a database of over 200,000 of them.

You can see nearby results on a map and then filter by fee, key or disabled access.

The results aren’t always perfect. I found out of date listings, but overall, Flush can be helpful.

PeakFinder, iOS and Android, $5

Curious what the name of that mountain is?

Check out PeakFinder. It’s an app that identifies over 1 million mountaintops around the world. It also works offline. Just open the app and aim at a mountain range to identify.

You can even use the app in augmented reality mode. You can then save snapshots with peak names overlaid on your photo.

VoiceMap, iOS and Android

If you find yourself in a new city, why not use your phone for a self-guided audio walking tour?

I used VoiceMap in Austin and was super impressed with the results. You start the tour at a certain location and the tour uses GPS and audio to guide you around town.

They have tours for hundreds of destinations worldwide, mostly produced by local storytellers.

The tours cost just several dollars each.

We loved our walking tour of Austin, my wife and I each wore one earbud as we shared a phone. You could also use Apple’s audio sharing feature if you both have AirPods or if you have an Android phone that supports audio splitting.

Just be sure to bring an extra battery for your phone since running the GPS will drain it.